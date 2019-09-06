B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Artistic and creative ingredients by B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton and Godxilla bring down the house in this epic live Hip Hop showcase. Experience exciting Great Lakes Music as the Raw Cone Pirates storm the stage with DJ Sonny BlackOut for an electrifying evening of Hip Hop. 21 and Up, $10 at the door.
