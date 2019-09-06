B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut

to Google Calendar - B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut - 2019-09-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut - 2019-09-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut - 2019-09-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut - 2019-09-06 19:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Artistic and creative ingredients by B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton and Godxilla bring down the house in this epic live Hip Hop showcase. Experience exciting Great Lakes Music as the Raw Cone Pirates storm the stage with DJ Sonny BlackOut for an electrifying evening of Hip Hop. 21 and Up, $10 at the door.

Info

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut - 2019-09-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut - 2019-09-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut - 2019-09-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - B. Justice, Taurus, Rock Mack, Alex Takton, Godxilla, DJ Sonny BlackOut - 2019-09-06 19:00:00