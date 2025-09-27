DJs B Team, Scrawl b2b Ezo, Avian Invasion

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Fang is a space where furries, pups, and people can come together throughout Wisconsin to party like animals. We have furry DJs playing dance music late into the night. It’s a space where all outfits, like fursuits and any type of costume or gear are encouraged but not a necessity to attend. Come to Fang as you are and bring out your inner animal.

$15.

B Team: 9:30pm-10:30pm

Scrawl B2B Ezo: 10:30pm-11:30pm

Avian Invasion: 11:30pm-1:30am

Info

Music
608-640-4441
