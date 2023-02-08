B tha Rapper, giveuppulp

media release: B tha Rapper is Madison based Brendon Gutierrez. Having honed his skills for the better part of a decade, he has no plans on stopping any time soon. B’s music is rooted in positive energy and good vibes.

Minneapolis based artist giveuppulp produces a plethora of sounds, focusing heavily on lofi hip-hop, experimental rap, and unique lyricism. Their music is often based in poetry, mental health, and art related concepts.

$10 ADV / $12 DOS.