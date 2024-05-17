B-Trade, Certified Scruffian, Clooless, David B()ies, Farmer Bob, Fly Alpaca, Obzenth, The Only Wolfman, V I Z I O N

media release: Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour brings the enchantment of Emerald City to your town in search of your scene's emerging and untapped talent. The winners of each Yellow Brick Tour stop are given the opportunity to showcase their talent at Dancefestopia 2024. ... For one weekend every fall, something magical awakes in the heart of Kansas ... Dancefestopia is a home of happiness, love, and celebration - an escape from life's pain, stresses, and uncertainties. ... Dancefestopia started in 2011 and has grown into a premier electronic dance festival.