media release: The #metoo movemente erupted across the world almost four years ago. Apparently, not much has changed in our society, and some places are continuing to celebrate the “questionables” that should no longer be celebrated.

BABE-APALOOZA is here to shade all that nonsense, and throw the spotlight back on the women/identifying women that make our world bright as heck.

Join us for the bash of boss bitch badassery with performances by: Sasha Rosser / Allie Lindsay / Olivia Witt / Sarah Schmidt / Dana Ehrmann / Raegan Niemela / Vickie Lynn / Dina Nina Martinez

Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl

Cover is $10 https://www.eventbrite. com/e/163378819447

ALL TIPS AND EXTRA PROCEEDS GO TO WCASA (Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault)

Sunday July 25, 2021 - Doors 5:30pm Show 6:00pm - Bos Meadery 849 East Washington Ave, Madison