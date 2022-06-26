× Expand courtesy Marilee Marilee

media release: Madison Indie Comedy presents: Madison’s sassiest, sauciest, and sexiest comedy and burlesque spectacular!

BABEAPALOOZA IS BACK AND HOTTER THAN EVER! First premiered in 2021 to celebrate female/identifying voices in the stand-up world, we have returned to keep the celebration going, because fantastic, funny, and fearless women are THE BEST! This year, we’ve added BURLESQUE to the lineup, as nothing will leave you feeling more empowered than watching badass women strut their finest stuff on stage. Come for the ha-has, stay for the ta-tas.

Our fantastic stand-up comedians are:

MARILEE (Chicago -- HBO Max, Comedy Central)

KRISTIN LYTIE (Green Bay)

OLIVIA WITT (Madison)

SAMARA SUOMI (Madison)

MEGAN DIAZ-RICKS (Madison)

Our beautiful burlesque performers are:

LILI LUXE & VANESSA TORTOLANO (Madison)

Hosted by: SHAUNA JUNGDAHL