Baby and Toddler Activity Stations

to Google Calendar - Baby and Toddler Activity Stations - 2017-12-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Baby and Toddler Activity Stations - 2017-12-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Baby and Toddler Activity Stations - 2017-12-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Baby and Toddler Activity Stations - 2017-12-29 10:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Take a break with your little one from the hustle and bustle of the museum, and join us for some special activities designed for infants and toddlers. Try out some mess-free tummy time painting, build (and knock down!) some towers, explore a sensory crawl space, and dive into a winter sensory activity.

Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
to Google Calendar - Baby and Toddler Activity Stations - 2017-12-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Baby and Toddler Activity Stations - 2017-12-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Baby and Toddler Activity Stations - 2017-12-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Baby and Toddler Activity Stations - 2017-12-29 10:00:00