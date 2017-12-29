Baby and Toddler Activity Stations
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Take a break with your little one from the hustle and bustle of the museum, and join us for some special activities designed for infants and toddlers. Try out some mess-free tummy time painting, build (and knock down!) some towers, explore a sensory crawl space, and dive into a winter sensory activity.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family