media release: Join us for a relaxed outdoor event made for new, expecting, and growing families in the Madison area! Whether you’re pregnant, postpartum, or raising little ones, this is your space to connect, ask questions, and simply enjoy some gentle, judgment-free community time.

Bring a blanket, your favorite snacks or drinks, and the people who support you — we’ll have family-friendly fun, local resources, and a welcoming vibe ready for you. Hosted by Sun & Stars Birth Services.

What to Expect:

Drop-in support from doulas, lactation consultants, car seat safety techs, and infant sleep experts

Baby-safe play area + toddler fun

Giveaways, resource table, and more!

Free to attend. All families, babies, bumps & support people welcome!

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/baby-belly-picnic-in-the-park/1358211032129145/