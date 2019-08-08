Baby FuzZ, Tom Danks, Wimbledon, Sock In Human Form
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Baby FuzZ continues his epic and quite possibly delusional solo USA tour.
Tom Danks, local emo/punk duo, plays the only standard-tuning set that will ever satisfy your craving for a whole set played in standard tuning.
Wimbledon, midwest alternative rockstars, will make you wish that every band had a banjo.
https://m.facebook.com/wimbledonminnesota
Sock In Human Form, local solo act and brain baby of your favorite twinkle boy Calen William, licks and riffs his way through tired yet youthful folk punk jams