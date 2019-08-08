Baby FuzZ, Tom Danks, Wimbledon, Sock In Human Form

press release: Baby FuzZ continues his epic and quite possibly delusional solo USA tour.

http://www.babyfuzzz.com

Tom Danks, local emo/punk duo, plays the only standard-tuning set that will ever satisfy your craving for a whole set played in standard tuning.

https://youtu.be/Bq9HzBsEy2s

Wimbledon, midwest alternative rockstars, will make you wish that every band had a banjo.

https://m.facebook.com/wimbledonminnesota

Sock In Human Form, local solo act and brain baby of your favorite twinkle boy Calen William, licks and riffs his way through tired yet youthful folk punk jams

http://sockinhumanform.bandcamp.com/album/untitled