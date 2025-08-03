Baby and Kids Clothing and Toy Swap

At Tenney Beach Shelter. Bring good condition clothing and toys and swap for something new to you! Newborn through big kid sizes welcome. If possible – drop off clothes Fri 8/1-Sat 8/2 on the porch at 1032 Sherman Ave. In case of rain, swap will be moved to Sat 8/9 at 1032 Sherman Ave, 8am-1pm. Hosted by Tenney Lapham Neighborhood Association.