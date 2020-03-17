Baby Rocket Unplugged

Nau-Ti-Gal 5360 Westport Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Baby Rocket Unplugged is the original #VelvetRock acoustic duo from Madison! Their music is so smooth and buttery, they've had to coin the sound that is #VelvetRock. They only play fun, popular, upbeat and danceable songs, from the 1960s through the 1990s as well as contemporary originals. Clay Rehm belts out popular hits while jamming on the acoustic guitar and Melissa Kieler isn't far behind with smashing backing vocals, slapping and getting your toe-tapping on the acoustic bass!

They don’t play hard rock! They don’t play soft rock! But they DO play.... #VelvetRock! 

Nau-Ti-Gal 5360 Westport Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
