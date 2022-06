Free.

media release: Baby Tyler (solo) - hardcore punk with back tracking fronted by Tyler Fossnacht (Proud Parents, Fireheads, The Hussy, TS Foss)

https://tsfoss.bandcamp.com

Vombom - psyched out heavy garage punk.

https://vombom.bandcamp.com

Soot - (first show!) noise rock shut down duo created by Liam Casey and Cal Lamore turned 3 piece.

https://soot1.bandcamp.com