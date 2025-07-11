media release: Our weekend-long mini fringe festival is a celebration of creative energy from around the globe. Inspired by the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival, our festival features one-of-a-kind performances, including improv, magic, theater and comedy. This year, additional free, interactive performances and installations will fill Overture Center with unique and awe-inspiring sights and sounds. Join us for one performance or delight in the entire weekend.

They’re back! Prepare for an unforgettable night of spontaneous hilarity as Baby Wants Candy brings you a fully improvised musical—made up on the spot from a single audience suggestion. Accompanied by a live band, this powerhouse ensemble (featuring alumni from SNL, 30 Rock and more) has dazzled fans across the globe with their jaw-dropping dance numbers, rhymes and comedy. Each show is opening and closing night, and no two performances are ever the same!