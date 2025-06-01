RSVP for BAC Memorial Golf Outing

media release: Get your tickets now for the BAC Memorial Golf Outing, honoring the legacy of Jack Pettinger, a beloved former BAC and University of Wisconsin swim coach who made a lasting impact on the Wisconsin swim community.

June 23, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, University Ridge Golf Course

This event features:

• Shotgun start with 18 holes of championship golf at University Ridge Golf Course

• GPS-equipped golf carts for a seamless experience

• Practice balls available before the start

• Scoring and summary for each group

• Boxed lunch, drink tickets, and a goody bag for all golfers

Proceeds from the outing will benefit two meaningful causes:

1. The UW Initiative to End Alzheimer’s, in honor of Jack Pettinger

2. The BAC Facility Fund, supporting critical facility improvements and exploring options for a dedicated BAC facility.

As a non-profit organization, Badger Aquatics Club relies on fundraising to continue fostering excellence in swimming. Your support helps us honor Jack’s legacy and ensures a bright future for our athletes.

Join us in celebrating Jack’s memory, supporting a worthy cause, and enjoying a day on the green!

Interested in a sponsoring this event? Please reach out via email- BACGOLFTOURNAMENT25@GMAIL.COM