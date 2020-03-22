press release: Celebrate the 335th birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach!

The library will be hosting a preview concert of performers from Madison's upcoming Bach Around the Clock Festival. Hear selections of Bach's music played on a variety of early and modern instruments before the big festival on March 28th.

This concert is free and open to the public. Info: visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.