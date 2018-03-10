press release: Bach Around The Clock is a 12-hour celebration of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Held on the Saturday closest to Bach’s birthday, it offers all members of the musical community, from young students to seasoned professionals, the opportunity to perform selections by this sublime composer. This year’s BATC takes place in the sanctuary of St. Andrew’s Church, and will be opened with an organ work and a performance by the St. Andrew’s Chancel Choir, under the leadership of music director and organist Ken Stancer. The entire event will be recorded, and audio/video live streaming will be available for those unable to attend. This event is free and open to the public. Performers interested in participating should sign up at the website.