ONLINE: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

VIRTUAL CONCERTS are $15 each. Tickets on sale 3/22.

press release: BDDS is back! The challenges of 2020 strengthened our resolve to share our passion for chamber music to you. We are responding boldly and creatively to the realities we face with a 2021 season entitled Brave New World, featuring four kinds of musical experiences.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 7:30 PM: The Sun Also Rises; a program of American music named for one of Hemingway’s great novels.

Axel Strauss, violin; Jean-Michel Fonteneau, cello; Stas Venglevski, bayan; Stephanie Jutt, flute; Jeffrey Sykes, piano

David Baker: Roots II for violin, cello and piano

Eve Beglarian: I will not be sad in this world for flute and electronics

Margaret Bonds: The Negro Speaks of Rivers for baritone and piano, poem by Langston Hughes

Zez Confrey, arr. Holcombe: Dizzy Fingers for flute and piano

Astor Piazzolla: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires for flute, bayan, and piano trio

SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 7:30 PM: Great Expectations; named for Charles Dickens’ novel of promises both fulfilled and unfulfilled.

Timothy Jones, bass-baritone; Axel Strauss, violin; Jean-Michel Fonteneau, cello; Stephanie Jutt, flute; Jeffrey Sykes, piano

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Sonata in E-flat Major for flute and piano

Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits, poems of Langston Hughes

Jessie Montgomery: Peace (2020) for violin and piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in G Major for violin, cello and piano, op. 1, no. 2

SATURDAY, JUNE 26, 7:30 PM: The Master and Margarita; named for one of the greatest novels of Soviet-era Russia.

Timothy Jones, bass-baritone; Axel Strauss, violin; Jean-Michel Fonteneau, cello; Stas Venglevski, bayan; Stephanie Jutt, flute; Jeffrey Sykes, piano

Sofia Gubaidulina: Allegro rustico and Sounds of the Forest for flute and piano

Modest Mussorgsky: Songs & Dances of Death for baritone and piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 2 in E minor for violin, cello and piano, op. 67

Stas Venglevski: Eastern European originals for flute and Bayan

SATURDAY, JULY 3, 7:30 PM: Stranger in a Strange Land, named for Robert Heinlein’s 1961 science-fiction novel.

Timothy Jones, bass-baritone; Axel Strauss, violin; Jean-Michel Fonteneau, cello; Stas Venglevski, bayan; Stephanie Jutt, flute; Jeffrey Sykes, piano

Kenneth Laufer: Scars and Scrapes Forever for flute/piccolo and piano

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide arr. BDDS, for flute, cello and piano

Robert Owens: Borderline for baritone and piano, poems by Langston Hughes

Rebecca Clarke: Trio for violin, cello and piano

Astor Piazzolla: Le grand tango for piano trio and other arrangements for ensemble