press release: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society (BDDS) presents its 27th annual summer chamber music festival, Toy Stories, June 8 - 24, 2018. This festival features 12 concerts over three weekends, each weekend offers two different programs. Concerts will be performed in The Playhouse at Overture Center in Madison, the Stoughton Opera House, and the Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green.

Toys have sparked our imagination as children and we’re still inspired! Chamber music is a great vehicle for recapturing that spirit of imaginative play that came to us so easily as kids. Each of our programs is organized around our quirky take on iconic toys. And in celebration of our 27th season, we’ve scattered various “27s” across our programs.

In a rousing three-weekend festival, you'll hear great classical masterpieces and the best of contemporary works. A roster of musicians with national and international reputations guarantees fantastic performances. The venues are intimate: The Playhouse at Overture, the jewel box historic Stoughton Opera House, and Frank Lloyd Wright's Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green. Concerts are spiked with stories about the music, mystery guests, and even door prizes. It's chamber music with a bang! Led by artistic directors and performers Stephanie Jutt, flute, and Jeffrey Sykes, piano, 23 guest artists will perform, and one visual artist, will participate in the festival.

WEEK THREE

Just ask Ernie from Sesame Street: there’s nothing like a rubber ducky to transform bath time into fun time. Our week-three program RUBBER DUCKY, YOU’RE THE ONE makes concert time fun time, too, featuring music connected (sometimes obliquely) to waterfowl. This theme might seem unpromising, but in fact is the inspiration for a great program of chamber music. We start with Prokofiev’s whimsical settling of The Ugly Duckling for soprano and piano. Naturally, we include The Swan, Saint-Saëns famous work for cello and piano. The British impressionist composer Eugene Goossens (get it?) is represented by Four Sketches, a beautiful work for flute, violin, and piano. We include Ravel’s Mother Goose, a masterpiece of the four-hand piano repertoire, as well as a set of songs about ducks, geese, and swans by composers as varied as Orlando Gibbons, Gian Carlo Menotti, Emmanuel Chabrier, Gabriel Fauré, and Samuel Barber. In honor of our 27th season, the program concludes with Mozart’s 27th piano concerto, one of his greatest works. Rubber Ducky will be performed at the Stoughton Opera House on Friday, June 22, at 7:30 PM; and Spring Green at the Hillside Theater, Sunday, June 24, at 2:30 PM.

Have you ever seen kids playing with Transformers? It is amazing what a few twists and turns can do to those unassuming pieces of modular plastic. With apologies to Hasbro, composers are TRANSFORMERS to the nth degree, turning pedestrian musical building blocks into deeply expressive sound sculptures. Our final program for our 27th season includes the brilliant Flute Concerto in D minor by C.P.E. Bach, the single composer most responsible for transforming the light rococo style into the high classical style later perfected by Mozart and Haydn. In his Hermit Songs, Samuel Barber took scribblings, doodles, and marginalia from medieval manuscripts and spun them into one of the masterpieces of art song—a transformation if ever there was one. And our season closes with Schumann’s monumental Piano Quintet, a work that transformed the world of chamber music. Quintet uses thematic transformation to connect its movements, creating a unified musical edifice. Transformers will be performed at The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts, Saturday, June 23, at 7:30 PM; and Spring Green at the Hillside Theater, Sunday, June 24, at 6:30 PM.

Our third week features radiant soprano Emily Birsan, an audience favorite, singing the Prokofiev and Barber songs as well as Richard Strauss’ op. 27 songs. Local favorites Suzanne Beia, violin, and Leanne League, violin, will be joined by Dynamite Factory artists Jeremy Kienbaum, viola, Trace Johnson, cello, and Satoko Hayami, piano.

Visual artist Jeff Repko will create a 3D stage installation for all performances in The Playhouse.

New this year, BDDS will perform a free in-depth look at our third week of concerts, for “grown-ups.” The event takes place at 11:00 AM – noon, on Saturday, June 23, in The Playhouse. This performance will feature our emerging talent—the Dynamite Factory artists. We’ll demystify chamber music and invite feedback from the audience. Seating will be first come first served. Pat Powers and Thomas Wolfe and Overture Center generously underwrite this performance.

Various ticket packages are also available starting at a series of three for $109.50, but only until June 1. First time subscriptions are ½ off. For tickets visit: http://www.overture.org/events/bach-dancing

For information visit www.bachdancinganddynamite.org or call (608) 255-9866.

Single general admission tickets are $43. Student tickets are always $10!

First time single ticket buyers who are River Valley Residents can purchase ½ off single tickets for the Sunday 6:30 performances. All single tickets must now be purchased from Overture Center for the Arts, www.overturecenter.org or (608) 258-4141 (additional fees apply), or at the box office. For information visit www.bachdancinganddynamite.org or call (608) 255-9866. Tickets are available at the door at all locations.