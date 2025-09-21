media release:

This September, as the golden hues of autumn begin to settle over the Wisconsin countryside, the Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin Hillside Theater will host Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society’s The Golden Hour, a chamber music concert featuring Jeffrey Sykes, piano; Stephanie Jutt, flute, and Trace Johnson, cello.

Set against the architectural beauty and natural harmony of Taliesin, this program captures the richness and transformation of the fall season through a curated selection of works by J.S. Bach, Joaquín Turina, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Philippe Gaubert. From the intricate counterpoint of Bach to the passionate Spanish rhythms of Turina, the haunting depth of Shostakovich, and the impressionistic colors of Gaubert, The Golden Hour promises an evening of reflection and brilliance, mirroring the fleeting beauty of autumn’s light.

Following the performance, audience members are invited to stay for an intimate talk-back with the musicians, offering insights into the evening’s repertoire and the collaborative spirit behind the music.

$48/ticket, limited to 100. No intermission.

To Reserve:

Your name/s will be placed on our list at the door. We won’t be mailing tickets. This event is limited to 100 people.

1) Mail a check: Payable to BDDS and mail to P.O. Box 2348, Madison, WI 53701. $48/ticket.

2) Venmo: @bachdancing (it’s under “charities”).

3) Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/ us/fundraiser/charity/1674444

Please select “Other” and enter $48 for one ticket and $96 for two tickets (etc.). PLEASE make sure to check the box that says “Share my name and email with this charity” so we know who this is coming from. Or send an email separately.

4) Or call Samantha at 608-576-6696 and she can help!