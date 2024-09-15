Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

media release: Gather 'round, dear friends, for there's truly no place like home! After an adventure full of twists and turns, we are overjoyed to announce our triumphant return to beloved Taliesin, a place as enchanting as the Land of Oz itself. On this magical afternoon, join us at the newly renovated, grand and glittering Hillside Theater where melodies as enchanting as the poppies’ sway will dance upon the air. The illustrious performers, as if summoned by Glinda herself, shall bring forth melodies that will enchant you, including: Joseph Haydn’s delightful Trio in D Major, Maurice Ravel’s graceful Sonatine, Leonard Bernstein’s spirited Overture to Candide, and Claude Debussy's ethereal La cathédrale engloutie. Let us transport you to realms of joy and wonder!

And after the final, magical note has danced through the air, don’t wander back to your homes just yet! For we will draw back the curtains to reveal the wizards themselves! Stephanie, Jeffrey, and Parry will be waiting with open hearts and eager ears, ready to answer your questions and share in the joyous reflections of the afternoon.

$48/ticket, limited to 100 Ozites. E-mail Samantha to Reserve﻿