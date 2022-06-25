Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

media release: BDDS’s 31st season, RICHES TO RAGS, ranges from traditional riches of the chamber music repertoire—masterpieces by Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms—to great chamber music that has been systematically undervalued, including masterpieces by women composers (Nadia Boulanger, Rebecca Clarke), Latin composers (Manuel Ponce, Jose Pablo Moncayo, Roberto Peña), and Black composers (Shawn Okpebholo, Billy Childs, Undine Smith Moore). Our season culminates in a week of ragtime and early jazz, quintessentially American music that has its origins in Black communities at the turn of the 20th century.

After two summers of mostly virtual offerings, we are thrilled to reintroduce audiences to the transformational and emotional power of live chamber music performed in intimate spaces, this year in the new Hamel Music Center's Collins Recital Hall, part of the Mead Witter School of Music on the UW-Madison campus (and one concert, June 25, in the jewelbox Stoughton Opera House).

Incendiary Artist Spotlight "Keeping Up with the Jones" | June 10 6:30 pm. Featuring bass-baritone Timothy Jones singing spirituals and more.

Fortune Favors the Bold | June 11 7:30 pm.

Ethyl Smith Sonata for violin and piano

Celsius Dougherty Sea Shanties for bass and piano

Roberto Peña Danzón for flute and piano

Manuel Ponce Estrellita for violin and piano

Johannes Brahms Trio in B Major for violin, cello and piano

Lemons to Lemonade | June 12 2:30 pm.

Felix Mendelssohn Andante and Allegro for piano four-hands, op. 92

Kevin Puts, In At The Eye for bass-baritone, flute, violin, viola, cello, and piano

Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata in D Major for cello and piano

Shawn Okpebholo Balm in Gilead for baritone, flute, and piano

Maurice Ravel Scarbo for solo piano

Billy Childs Pursuit for solo piano

Undine Smith Moore, Afro-American Suite for flute, cello, and piano

Week one guests include: INNA FALIKS, piano,Yamaha Artist; founder/curator, Manhattan Arts Council Music/Words;

TIMOTHY JONES, bass-baritone, associate professor of voice, University of Houston; KENNETH OLSEN, cello, assistant principal of cello, Chicago Symphony Orchestra;STEPHANIE SANT’AMBROGIO, violin, University of Nevada, Reno; concertmaster, Fresno Philharmonic; Cactus Pear Music Festival

Incendiary Artist Spotlight "The Legend of Zori" | June 17 6:30 pm.

Featuring violinist Carmit Zori. Beethoven Violin Sonata in A Major, op. 30/1 and Schumann Sonata in A minor, op. 105

Trash to Treasure | June 18 7:30 pm.

Rebecca Clarke Morpheus for viola and piano

Rebecca Clarke Dumka for violin, viola, and piano

Luigi Boccherini Quintet in G Major, K438 for flute, violin, viola, and two cellos

Johannes Brahms Quintet in F minor, op. 34 for string quartet and piano

Hidden Gems | June 19 7:30 pm.

Nadia Boulanger Three Pieces for cello and piano

José Pablo Moncayo Amatzinac for flute and string quartet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto no. 11 in F Major, K413

Maurice Ravel Sonatine for flute, cello, and piano

Ernst von Dohnanyi Quartet in F-sharp minor for violin, viola, cello and piano

week two guests include: SUZANNE BEIA, concertmaster, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra; co-concertmaster, Madison Symphony Orchestra; Pro Arte Quartet; KATARZYNA BRYLA-WEISS, viola, Orchestra of St. Luke’s; New York City Ballet and New York Pops Orchestras; TRACE JOHNSON, cello, freelance chamber musician; PARRY KARP, cello, Pro Arte Quartet; UW-Madison; CARMIT ZORI, violin, Brooklyn Chamber Music Society

The Art of the Rag | June 25 7:30 pm. **At Stoughton Opera House** Rags and early jazz by Scott Joplin, James Scott, Louis Chauvin, Joseph Lamb, Kenneth Laufer, Robert Carriker, Ferdinand "Jelly Roll" Morton, Eubie Blake, Claude Debussy, and Artie Matthews

From Rags to Jazz | June 26 2:30 pm. Rags and novelties by Scott Joplin, James Scott, Arthur Marshall, James Reese Europe, George Gershwin and Zez Confrey

week three guests: MARK BELAIR, percussion, jazz, classical, recording, and Broadway percussionist; poet with seven published collections; CYNTHIA CAMERON-FIX, bassoon, principal bassoon, Madison Symphony Orchestra; Trio Chiesa; ROBERT CARRIKER, tuba, performed with Empire Brass Quintet, Portland, Boston, and Philadelphia Symphony Orchestras; ROBERT COUTURE, trombone, principal trombone, Boston Ballet; Boston Lyric Opera; Boston Landmarks Orchestra; BRUCE CREDITOR, clarinet, Naumberg Chamber Music award with the Emmanuel Wind Quintet; performed with the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, Boston and Rhode Island philharmonics; DANIEL GRABOIS, horn, associate professor of horn, UW-Madison