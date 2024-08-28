Back 2 School BBQ & Resource Fair

East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Resources:

Dental Visits (EXAM, LIGHT CLEANING, FLUORIDE FOR THOSE 20 & UNDER, EXAMS AND ORAL CANCER SCREENINGS FOR 21+)

Vision Screenings

Financial Wellness

Nutrition

Sexual & Reproductive Health

& MORE!

QUESTIONS? EMAIL INFO@EASTMADISONCC.ORG CALL 608-249-0861

Recursos:

exámenes dentales (EXÁMENES, LIMPIEZA LIGERA, FLÚOR PARA MENORES DE 20 AÑOS, EXÁMENES Y PRUEBAS DE DETECCIÓN DE CÁNCER BUCAL PARA MAYORES DE 21 AÑOS)

exámenes de la vista

bienestarfinanciero

nutricionales

salud sexual y reproductiva

..... ¡y más!

Health & Fitness, Kids & Family
608-249-0861
