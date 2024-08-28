Back 2 School BBQ & Resource Fair
to
East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release:
Resources:
Dental Visits (EXAM, LIGHT CLEANING, FLUORIDE FOR THOSE 20 & UNDER, EXAMS AND ORAL CANCER SCREENINGS FOR 21+)
Vision Screenings
Financial Wellness
Nutrition
Sexual & Reproductive Health
& MORE!
QUESTIONS? EMAIL INFO@EASTMADISONCC.ORG CALL 608-249-0861
Recursos:
exámenes dentales (EXÁMENES, LIMPIEZA LIGERA, FLÚOR PARA MENORES DE 20 AÑOS, EXÁMENES Y PRUEBAS DE DETECCIÓN DE CÁNCER BUCAL PARA MAYORES DE 21 AÑOS)
exámenes de la vista
bienestarfinanciero
nutricionales
salud sexual y reproductiva
..... ¡y más!