Back Alley Kings

media release: A few decades of experience give Back Alley Kings an A-side talent for their take on your favorite songs by top groups from 1960-present. Our fan base is expanding, and we hope you can join us at our regular haunts - and some new venues!

Ashlie Johnson, Chris Conroy, Greg Garrison and Bruce Edmunds are serious vocalists and instrumentalists in it for the love of music and each adds a special signature to every song. The band performs in the Madison area and is available for clubs, festivals and special events.