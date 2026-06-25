Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

media release: Friday, July 10, 2026 · 3:00–5:00 PM, Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53715

Free · open to the public · family-friendly

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is giving away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to Madison families, with face painting, balloon artists, a food truck, games, and music. Backpacks are first-come, first-served, one per child, while supplies last.