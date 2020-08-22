Back to School Bash

Calvary Gospel Church 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: FREE School Supplies DRIVE THRU Event! We hope to see you at our annual Back to School Bash. This year we will be holding a drive thru event to hand out school supplies to those in need in our community.

Event will begin at 9am and go until all supplies are gone.

Contact the CGC Office to DONATE or for MORE INFO. office@cgcmadison.org -or- 608-249-6445

https://www.facebook.com/events/928696760964329

Info

Kids & Family
608-249-6445
