press release: Nehemiah and F.O.S.T.E.R. are co-sponsoring the annual Back to School Bash on Monday, September 2nd (Labor Day)! We’ll be providing backpacks to children in some of Madison's most marginalized communities, full of all the supplies they’ll need for the entire school year. Plus, there will be lots of other fun activities, including a DJ, games, hairstylists to get the kids all ready for school, and delicious food!

12-4pm, September 2, Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St, Madison, WI 53713

Donate:

- Backpacks and School Supplies

- Essential household items (like toothpaste and soap)

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, please contact our Director of Mobilization, Marie Stolzenburg, for details and ways to get plugged in, at volunteer@nehemiah.org.