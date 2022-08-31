media release: Virtual session on school safety: In partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District's Office of School Safety, Public Health Madison & Dane County's Violence Prevention Unit is hosting a virtual session on back to school safety on Wednesday, August 31, 5pm - 6pm. Speakers: Gina Aguglia, Director of Cross Systems & Critical Response, and Sedric Morris, Director of Safety & Security

The virtual session is free but registration is required. The session will be recorded and made available on PHMDC's Violence Prevention Unit's webpage. This is the third installment in the "Violence Prevention & Intervention Speaker Series". The series will be sharing the latest violence prevention and intervention strategies, methodologies, and theories. It is open to everyone in the community