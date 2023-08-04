Back to School Supply Drive

media release: Help Northside students by donating school supplies!

August 1 – August 20, 2023, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive

How: Place your donation in designated bins in the lobby

Monetary donations:

Madison Parks Foundation

c/o Stephanie Franklin

PO Box 259336

330 E Lakeside St

Madison, WI 53715

Online at: www.madisonparksfoundation. org/donate

SUGGESTED ITEMS:

» Backpacks

» Erasers

» Pocket folders

» Binders

» Highlighters

» Tissue

» Spiral notebooks

» Scissors

» Loose-leaf paper

» Pencils

» Dry erase markers

» Pens

» Colored pencils

» Markers and Crayons

» Glue sticks

» Glue