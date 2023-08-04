Back to School Supply Drive
to
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Help Northside students by donating school supplies!
August 1 – August 20, 2023, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive
How: Place your donation in designated bins in the lobby
Monetary donations:
Madison Parks Foundation
c/o Stephanie Franklin
PO Box 259336
330 E Lakeside St
Madison, WI 53715
Online at: www.madisonparksfoundation.
SUGGESTED ITEMS:
» Backpacks
» Erasers
» Pocket folders
» Binders
» Highlighters
» Tissue
» Spiral notebooks
» Scissors
» Loose-leaf paper
» Pencils
» Dry erase markers
» Pens
» Colored pencils
» Markers and Crayons
» Glue sticks
» Glue