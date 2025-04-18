7:30 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturdays and 1 & 6:30 pm Sundays.

media release: Great Scott! “Back to the Future,” the beloved, cinematic classic, is now a Broadway musical!

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future. When “Back to the Future” hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, “Back to the Future: The Musical” is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (“Back to the Future” trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy® winners Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”) alongside hit songs from the movie, including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel” and “Back in Time.”