Back to the Future

WUD: In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly is thrown back into the '50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents, and must make sure that they fall in love, or he'll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown. PG, 1985.

media release: Celebrate the summer every Monday with WUD Film with our monthly themes: of Sports (June), Under the Lake (July), and Back to the '80s (August)!

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