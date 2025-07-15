Back2Back
DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
media release: Back2Back Acoustic covers a wide variety of artists and musical styles, including classic rock, pop, and country. Started by Jim O’Connor and Chris Anderson, this group has been playing together in 2011 around the Madison area.
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.
Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments.
Rain location: Library
Info
DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
Music