media release: As photographers our photos are obviously important to us. But are you doing your best to keep your photos safe? Would a hard drive failure represent a devastating loss, or just a minor inconvenience? In this presentation Tim Grey will help you create a workflow for backing up your photos that will give you confidence that your photos are protected. He'll outline the specific hardware and software he uses and recommends for backing up photos and other important data. With a strong workflow in place you'll have the confidence of knowing you can easily recover from a hard drive failure or other data loss, without losing a single photo.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

This presentation will be via Zoom only. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

Please contact Darcy Berg at darcy@darcyberg.com if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.