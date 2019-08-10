press release: The 25th Annual Back To School Celebration will be held from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon at Madison College - Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St., Saturday, 10 August 2019.

Our goal is to ensure a wonderful & meaningful start of the 2018 - 2019 school year for all students of our community.

Over the past 24 years, the 100 Black Men of Madison has provided more than 37,000 FREE backpacks filled with school supplies to area at-risk youth.

The 2019, the Back to School Celebration will endeavor to provide school supplies and this year, "vital services and exposures" to more than 2,000 economically disadvantaged youth and their families.

Last year, more than 200 individuals representing 34 partner organizations as well as numerous individuals of our Community assisted members of the 100 Black Men of Madison in this preparatory activity.