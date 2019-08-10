Back to School Celebration
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: The 25th Annual Back To School
Our goal is to ensure a wonderful & meaningful start of the 2018 - 2019 school year for all students of our community.
Over the past 24 years, the 100 Black Men of Madison has provided more than 37,000 FREE backpacks filled with school
The 2019, the Back to School
Last year, more than 200 individuals representing 34 partner organizations as well as numerous individuals of our Community assisted members of the 100 Black Men of Madison in this preparatory activity.