press release: WMSE’s 11th Annual Backyard BBQ returns to Humboldt Park on August 28 with an incredible locally sourced lineup!

Grab your flip flops, picnic blankets and sunscreen and get ready to rock! The 11th Annual WMSE Backyard BBQ presented by Lakefront Brewery is happening at Humboldt Park, in Bay View, on Saturday, August 28th from Noon to 8 p.m.

There will be local food, fun and amazing musical performances, making this free show great time for the whole family.

“This year we decided on an all-local lineup not only to support our amazing music scene but also to celebrate WMSE’s 40th Anniversary,” said Tom Crawford, station manager. “Last year we brought the BBQ to your backyard, this year we hope you’ll celebrate with us in Humboldt Park.”

And now, for this year’s amazing lineup, from opener to headliner:

De La Buena

Stephen Hull

Rexxx

Vincent Van Great

Abby Jeanne

WMSE’s Backyard BBQ is made possible thanks to the support of Lakefront Brewery, Maxies, Ticket King, Brady Street Futon, MSOE, the Bay View Neighborhood Association and Milwaukee County Parks. For more information, go to wmse.org

“Anti-established” in 1981, WMSE 91.7 FM – Frontier Radio has grown into Milwaukee’s truest and longest standing music radio institution. A financially independent department of Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), WMSE – with a 24-hour free-form format representing every musical genre in one form or another – has been primarily funded by listening supporters and community partners since 1997, genuinely earning the station the motto Community-Powered Independent Radio.