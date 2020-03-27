press release: Brazil | 2019 | DCP | 132 min. | English and Portuguese with English subtitles

Director: Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Cast: Bárbara Colen, Sonia Braga, Udo Kier

Winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, this searing political riff on The Most Dangerous Game is the most talked-about Brazilian film of the year. An isolated outback community notices their town has vanished from digital maps, followed by the unnerving presence of a drone overhead. When a wealthy band of armed mercenaries (led by Kier) starts picking them off, the underclass bands together to save what little they have. "A modern-day western with some of the raw, hallucinatory power of a Sergio Leone epic. Rich and extremely filling" (Los Angeles Times).

LACIS Film Series 2020: In March, our annual series supported by the University’s Department of Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies brings you two new visionary dystopian features from Brazil (Bacurau and Divine Love), as well as two restored Mexican productions from the 1950s (the 3-D period action movie Sword of Granada and Luis Buñuel’s The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de la Cruz). Special Thanks to Alberto Vargas and Ruth Llana Fernandez.