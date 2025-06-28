Bad Art Co. Anniversary Party

media release: Bad Art Co., the local art studio and bar where creative freedom meets community spirit, is turning one—and we’re throwing a party to celebrate!

Join us on Saturday, June 28, for our One-Year Anniversary Party, a full day (and night) of art and music. Expect a collaborative art project,, throwback projects from our first year, and a toast to everything beautifully imperfect. Live DJ Dr Beatz, will be spinning a variety of dance worthy songs starting at 8pm. (18+) All ages welcome until eight.

Bad Art Co. opened its doors in June 2024 with a mission to make art fun and approachable, especially for adults. Whether you’re a seasoned painter or have never picked up a brush, our workshops, open studio nights, and creative cocktails have made space for everyone to create without judgment.

“It’s been a wild, colorful year,” says owner Emma Dehlinger. “We’ve seen first dates turn into regulars, skeptics turn to art enthusiasts, and strangers become friends. We are so grateful to offer a unique third space where people can make art anytime, or not! The love and excitement that people have shown for us this first year is incredible. This party is our way of saying thank you!”