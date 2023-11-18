Bad Boy, Retro Specz, CIRCUS

× Expand courtesy Bad Boy The band Bad Boy. Bad Boy

media release: The One Night Stand you won’t want to miss!

Bad Boy rocks the Red Mouse with the Retro Specz and CIRCUS on Saturday 11/18 from 6-11pm.

Step back in time with Milwaukee legends Bad Boy, the band that made Milwaukee Famous, and members of the WAMI Hall of Fame.

All 4 members will be performing 11/18/2023 Randall (“Xeno”) Hogan, Steve Grimm, Scott Berendt and Craig Evans.

They have opened for National Acts such as Styx, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller, the Doobie Brothers, Journey and Eddie Money and are a favorite at Summerfest year after year. They play from 9-11pm.

Opening the Show at 6pm is Madison Favorite, The Retro Specz, a hard working popular six-piece classic rock cover band playing all the favorites from the '70s to the '80s.

CIRCUS Band Madison will perform just before Bad Boy bringing their Sunset Strip rock directly to you, complete with what the bands wore on the Strip back in the '80s rock era to give that authentic rock experience.