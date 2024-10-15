media release: The Progressive, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Community Shares of Wisconsin and the Center for Media and Democracy Present and WORT 89.9 FM Welcomes

BAD FAITH

Christian Nationalism’s Unholy War on Democracy

with special guest Nancy MacLean

Followed by a short discussion of the issues and topics in the film.

Tickets $10.00, available at the door and in advance from the sponsoring organizations.

BAD FAITH is a feature-length documentary that explores the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Part archival chronicle, part exposé, the film reveals the secretive political machinery that has relentlessly sought to weaken and destroy American democracy in order to promote its authoritarian vision.

Our cast includes religious leaders, historians, investigative journalists, state senators, political activists, sociologists, and a former high-ranking member of the Trump administration. They will guide us on a revelatory journey into why our nation is so divided and how it got there. Several have dedicated their lives to challenging Christian Nationalism’s theocratic vision for America and the film chronicles their actions.

The film also reveals the man who created the machinery, PAUL WEYRICH, the theocratic zealot and masterful political strategist who has until now escaped the glare of history’s spotlight.

Weyrich founded the COUNCIL FOR NATIONAL POLICY, which officially doesn’t exist. It operates clandestinely, its membership secret and its meetings closed to outsiders. With the CNP providing invisibility and vast amounts of money, Weyrich engineered the merger of conservative Evangelicals with the Republican Party into what became an armed Christian Nationalist movement intent on overthrowing democracy.

By shedding light on the shadowy underworld of political extremism, our film seeks to awaken citizens to its dangers and inspire them to stand up and show up at the polls.