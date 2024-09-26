Bad Faith

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Concerned Citizens Against Christian Nationalism is showing the documentary BAD FAITH in Madison and other locations throughout Wisconsin to raise awareness and encourage people to vote. See our Facebook page: "Concerned Citizens Against Christian Nationalism" for more information about other showings of BAD FAITH.

Info

Politics & Activism
Movies
608-239-6060
