Bad Gyal, DJ Mondra

press release: One of the only artists of her generation to achieve an astoundingly high level of fame both in Spain and internationally, Bad Gyal is positioned atop the wave of taste-making urban stars now taking over the Latin and global arena.

Drawing inspiration from a number of global dance-culture movements, such as classic dancehall from Jamaica, old-school Puerto Rican and Panamanian reggaetón, Bad Gyal is an instant standout thanks to her groundbreaking musical style. Her music has been described as ‘no-fucks-given attitude wrapped in silky auto-tune’, ‘Spanish dancehall queen’ and ‘rising star of the Spanish rap scene’ by media like Pitchfork, i-D and The Line Of Best Fit.

Come watch Bad Gyal make her Wisconsin debut at The Sett on October 4 alongside DJ Mondra for a night of reggaetón and dancehall.