press release: Charles’ third wife has just left him. As he reels from news and the reason she gives, he spends a weekend in northern Michigan with his best friend Jack and their college friend Betsy, an up and coming author. Betsy reveals a secret from their college days that could be the reason for Charles’ failed relationships. Will she be able to help Charles win back his wife? Maybe, with the help of a Finnish coven.

Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) received it's developmental premiere at Acadiana Repertory Theatre, Lafayette, Louisiana, Feb. 2018. It was a Garry Marshall New Works Festival semi-finalist in 2018.

For more information contact email guesthousetheatre@gmail.com or go to www.guesthousetheatre.com

Tickets $10-available at the door or by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ bad-in-bed-a-fairy-tale-a- staged-reading-tickets- 95421938587