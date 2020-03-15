Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale)

Google Calendar - Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) - 2020-03-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) - 2020-03-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) - 2020-03-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) - 2020-03-15 18:30:00

Buy Tickets

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:  Charles’ third wife has just left him. As he reels from news and the reason she gives, he spends a weekend in northern Michigan with his best friend Jack and their college friend Betsy, an up and coming author. Betsy reveals a secret from their college days that could be the reason for Charles’ failed relationships. Will she be able to help Charles win back his wife? Maybe, with the help of a Finnish coven.

Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) received it's developmental premiere at Acadiana Repertory Theatre, Lafayette, Louisiana, Feb. 2018. It was a Garry Marshall New Works Festival semi-finalist in 2018.

For more information contact email guesthousetheatre@gmail.com or go to www.guesthousetheatre.com

Tickets $10-available at the door or by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bad-in-bed-a-fairy-tale-a-staged-reading-tickets-95421938587

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-640-4441
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) - 2020-03-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) - 2020-03-15 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) - 2020-03-15 18:30:00 iCalendar - Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) - 2020-03-15 18:30:00