media release: Bad Momz of Comedy, as seen on the Kelly Clarkson Show, continues to sell out shows across the country -- making both moms and men laugh. Founded by Chicago-based comic Orly KG in 2022, each Bad Momz of Comedy show utilizes a small showcase of hilarious comics from its growing roster of 80+ influential mom/female comics. Previously packed venues include Zanies Nashville, Chicago, and Rosemont, Illinois as well as St. Louis City Winery, Chicago's Theater on the Lake, and more.

@badmomzofcomedy on all socials.

Chicago Parent Magazine

www.chicagoparent.com/parenting/you/how-the-local-mom-behind-the-bad-momz-of-comedy-found-her-funny-bone/

Kelly Clarkson Show

www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MriwLk3ErM

Featuring performances by Orly KG (Second City), Peggy Hurley (Madison Comedy Week), Sasha Rosser (Winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition), Rachel Mac (Comedy Central), and Mo Good (Comedy on State).

Doors at 6:30pm; Show at 7pm. Enter the bar and performance space inside Gate 6 by taking the door on the right. This is an indoor show.

Online tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show. We recommend getting tickets in advance to guarantee seating and stay updated on the event.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1404760144087527

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will be issued automatically.