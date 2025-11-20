Bad Pedophile + Sex House

media release: Bartell Film Series Brew & View

Not Rated

BAD PEDOPHILE (22 minutes)

A mockumentary from the team at “America’s Finest News Source” The Onion, which chronicles the life and crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and associates (such as Donald Trump, who promised to release the Epstein Files until he was told he was in them). Featuring never-before-seen interviews and footage, Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile succeeds where hundreds of previous documentaries have failed, finally uncovering the truth behind one of America’s most notorious sex perverts.

SEX HOUSE (70 minutes)

A dark satire of reality shows, their production and surrounding culture. Six people representing various reality show stereotypes including a married older contest winner are put in a house designed around having as much sex as possible.

General Seating. Presented on the Drury Stage.