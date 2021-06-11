Bad Philosopher (album release)

press release: Madison Jazz Festival at Garver Feed Mill kicks off with Bad Philosopher's Very Terribly Bad CD Release Show! With a focus on tunes from their debut album BADHALLA (and other surprises), the show will feature vocalist Elena Ross, percussionist Tom Ross, and Bad Philosopher's eclectic jazz stars Tony Barba, Josh Cohen, Chris Di Bernardo, and Jason Kutz.

Socially-distanced cocktail seating, full bar, and various food options available to all ticket holders. Masks required when not actively eating and drinking. $20.