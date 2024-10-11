media release: BAD POSTURE CLUB is a Minneapolis-based folk duo made up of Maren Day and Morgan Kavanagh. Their songwriting explores themes of home-places, memory, and family. Purposefully open and sparse, they craft intricate and experimental harmonies with their two voices, banjo, guitar, and a 100 year old portable pump organ. Bad Posture Club invites the listener to hear the power in quiet, intimate music, and offers warmth and reflection through song.