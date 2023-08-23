Bad Posture Club, LINE

media release: All events are ALL AGES and sober. Masks must be worn by all attendees inside our building. $10.

Minneapolis-based folk duo Bad Posture Club’s songwriting explores themes of home-places, memory, and family, finding inspiration in the strange relationship between human softness and the unyielding societal structures we both participate in, and push against. When reinterpreting traditional folk songs, they carve out space and agency for queer voices.

Madison-based indie pop band LINE’s songs seek to span a wide range of emotion, often within a single verse, with personal reflection, queer love, and social commentary showing up as common themes.