media release: Screening of the Bad River Film which chronicles the Bad River Band’s legacy of defiance & resilience, including the Band’s fight to shut down the Line 5 pipeline. Door’s open at 6:45. Free!

More info on the documentary here: www.badriverfilm.com/

This is part of the For the Love of Water art exhibition which is a grassroots resistance themed art exhibition to educate and inspire people to work collaboratively to protect the water. The show features the work of six Great Lakes artists: April Stone, Bomgiizhik (Isaac Murdoch), Melanie Ariens, Richard Jones, Shea Schachameyer, and Susan Simensky Bietila.

More info on the art exhibition here: https://artlitlab.org/events/for-the-love-of-water

https://www.facebook.com/events/1411223279939365/