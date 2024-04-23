Bad River

to

RSVP

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join Madison College as we watch and discuss award-winning documentary about Wisconsin-based Bad River Band's ongoing battle to protect Lake Superior. This experience includes a post-discussion with community leaders.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 5 - 8:15 PM, Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts, 227 State St., Madison

5pm-6pm: Reception with hors d'oeurves and refreshments 

6pm-7:30pm: Screening

7:40pm-8:15pm: Panel

Contact us at asalas@madisoncollege.edu

Post-film panelists include: David O'Connor, Patty Loew, Mike Wiggins, Runninghorse Livingston

This experience is free and open to the public. Hors D'oeuvres and refreshments provided.

Info

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Movies
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Bad River - 2024-04-23 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bad River - 2024-04-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bad River - 2024-04-23 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bad River - 2024-04-23 17:00:00 ical