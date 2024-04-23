media release: Join Madison College as we watch and discuss award-winning documentary about Wisconsin-based Bad River Band's ongoing battle to protect Lake Superior. This experience includes a post-discussion with community leaders.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 5 - 8:15 PM, Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts, 227 State St., Madison

5pm-6pm: Reception with hors d'oeurves and refreshments

6pm-7:30pm: Screening

7:40pm-8:15pm: Panel

Contact us at asalas@madisoncollege.edu

Post-film panelists include: David O'Connor, Patty Loew, Mike Wiggins, Runninghorse Livingston

This experience is free and open to the public. Hors D'oeuvres and refreshments provided.