from the WILPF newsletter: Mon Nov 3, 6:30 – 8:30 pm -- Film: Bad River. At Social Hall, St. Thomas Aquinas, 602 Everglade Dr. Sponsored by The Queen of Peace/St. Thomas Aquinas Racial Justice Committee and Care for God’s Creation Team. The documentary Bad River chronicles the ongoing fight for sovereignty and protection of Lake Superior from the aging Line 5 oil pipeline.

This is a two-part series focused on Native American issues. The group will meet at Our Lady Queen of Peace 401 S. Owen Drive on November 13 to experience the Indigenous Stations of the Cross. After the stations, participants will discuss the Bad River documentary while sharing a simple dinner of Three Sisters Soup. All are welcome. RSVP to Patty at pschenk55@sbcglobal.net