media release: Los Angeles based pop-rock pros Bad Suns are taking their critically acclaimed new record Accelerator on the road for a headlining tour in 2026. Riding the momentum of their successful Fall 2025 run, the US dates kick off in Colorado on March 27 before embarking on 24 epic nights across the US.

Before their US dates, Bad Suns will also be touring abroad in Europe and the UK, giving international fans a chance to experience Accelerator live for the first time.

Since its late-summer release, Accelerator has been lauded as the band’s best record since their debut with lead single “Communicating” hitting #19 on the alternative rock radio charts and #24 on the Hot AC charts. In 2012, Cristo Bowman, Gavin Bennett, and Miles Morris formed Bad Suns as teenagers with a magnetic blend of indie rock and ‘80s synth sheen. Fueled by a sense of renewed energy and over ten years of collective growth, the dreamy, contemplative album is the culmination of Bad Suns pushing into a bright future with a new sense of purpose.